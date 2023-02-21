Will Swinney’s offensive involvement change under new OC?

Dabo Swinney has always been involved in Clemson’s offense to some extent.

It comes natural to the Tigers’ veteran coach.

A receiver himself in college, Swinney cut his teeth coaching receivers and tight ends as a young assistant before landing the Clemson job on a full-time basis in 2009. Swinney still takes time during practices to work with his receivers. And, as the head coach, he’s involved in offensive game planning and reserves the right to veto a play call if he chooses, though he typically allows his coordinators to do their jobs.

Even with a new offensive play caller in place, Swinney said his level of involvement in the offense isn’t going to change.

“It won’t be any different than it’s been for 14 years,” Swinney said earlier this month after bringing in Garrett Riley from TCU. “I’ve been involved for 14 years, and not just offense. Defense. Special teams. Recruiting. Staffing. There’s not one area that I’m not involved in.”

Riley is the sixth offensive coordinator Clemson has had during Swinney’s tenure, and he came at the steep price. The 33-year-old Riley is on a three-contract that will play him $1.75 million annually, which is nearly double what Clemson was paying former coordinator Brandon Streeter.

Riley has only been calling his own plays for three years dating back to his time as SMU’s offensive coordinator in 2020, but the younger brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley has put up numbers at every stop along the way. None of his three offenses has averaged fewer than 38.4 points in a season.

SMU ranked in the top 15 nationally in yards and points in his two seasons as the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator. This past season at TCU, the Horned Frogs finished ninth in scoring, 27th in total offense and 31st in rushing as Riley won the Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant.

Swinney said he will continue to provide support for his offensive coordinator.

“Look forward to continuing to learn and continue to get better and definitely add value where I can add value and help where I know I can help,” Swinney said.

