Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers dominated Syracuse 91-73 Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers dominated Syracuse 91-73 Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson’s men’s basketball team has yeoman’s work to do the next two weeks if the Tigers are going to get themselves back in the at-large conversation for the NCAA Tournament. That task started off (…)
CLEMSON S.C. – Clemson improves to 4-0, defeating Gardner-Webb (0-3) 22-2 at Historic Riggs Field on Wednesday, February 22. This win marks the fourth straight time Clemson has won by at least a 16 goal margin (…)
This week, Pro Football Focus is releasing the PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season. As PFF notes, the PFF 101 is based only on the play of players in 2022 and doesn’t consider past (…)
Pro Football Focus this week ranked the 25 best interior defenders from the 2022 NFL regular season. A quartet of former Clemson standouts made the list, including two in the top six and three in the (…)
Trenton Simpson is projected to be a high-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. The former Clemson star linebacker has been working out in Frisco, Texas, as he trains for the NFL Scouting Combine, which will (…)
Garrett Riley is just three years into his time as a college coordinator, but he’s already got the big picture in mind when it comes to his career. Like many assistants, the ultimate goal for Riley (…)
A standout offensive lineman in the class of 2024 reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday morning. Clay-Chalkville High School (Pinson, Ala.) four-star tackle Jac’Qawn McRoy announced the offer (…)
Khalil Barnes has yet to play a down of college football, but the true freshman’s skill set is already drawing comparisons to a former Clemson player. Barnes was one of six defensive backs to sign with the (…)
A national outlet recently published a list of college football’s top quarterbacks on the rise for 2023, highlighting signal-callers that had an under-the-radar 2022 season or QBs that Athlon thinks are (…)
Dabo Swinney has experienced incredible highs and plenty of special moments in his 14 seasons as Clemson’s head coach, including eight ACC Championships, six College Football Playoff appearances and a pair (…)