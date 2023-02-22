Clemson hoops gets hot, routs Syracuse

Clemson’s men’s basketball team has yeoman’s work to do the next two weeks if the Tigers are going to get themselves back in the at-large conversation for the NCAA Tournament.

That task started off on the right foot Wednesday.

Clemson notched just its second win in its last six games with a 91-73 victory over Syracuse at Littlejohn Coliseum. Hunter Tyson led five Clemson players in double figures with a game-high 29 points, and the Tigers shot 52.3% from the field to bounce back from the weekend’s Quad 4 loss at Louisville with their 20th win of the season.

Now Clemson (20-8, 12-5 ACC) starts one last road swing, and it’s a big one that includes a trip to No. 6 Virginia. First up, though, is a Quad 1 opportunity at NC State on Saturday.

“I think we’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” Tyson said. “Obviously every game is very important. We realize that, and we’re just going to go out there, try to do our best and try to prepare every day to the best of our ability. Go out there and give it our best shot.”

The Tigers enter it with some much-needed momentum thanks to one of their crisper offensive performances of the season. Clemson attacked Syracuse’s 2-3 zone inside and out, finishing with a season-high 28 assists on 34 made baskets and matching a season-high with 14 3-pointers.

“I said in this stretch that I don’t think we were playing that poorly,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Tonight we played exceptional, and some of it just is shooting .It’s as simple as making shots.”

Tyson, who also pulled down 10 boards for his 12th double-double of the season, accounted for six of those 3s and shot 10 of 16 from the floor, matching his career high for made field goals. It was the first 20-point game for Clemson’s leading scorer since he went for 22 against Boston College on Jan. 31.

PJ Hall scored 16 points while Brevin Galloway had 15. Chase Hunter had 13 points and dished out a career-high 11 assists. Ian Schieffelin added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who set a program record with their 12th ACC win.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse (16-12, 9-8) with 23 points.

Clemson carved up the Orange’s patented zone from the start. The Tigers had as many 3-pointers in the first seven minutes as they had the entire game against Louisville (4). Clemson sank eight of its 3s in the first 20 minutes, which helped the Tigers to a 45-32 halftime lead.

“It’s just good for our team to see the ball going in,” Brownell said. “After a game where we shot 4-for-24 (from 3), we needed to see the ball go in.”

Tyson was the catalyst.

The Tigers’ fifth-year forward returned to his ACC Player of the Year candidacy form, scoring 19 of his points in the first half. Tyson, who was averaging less than nine points in the previous three games, knocked down five of his first six shots and made five 3s in the opening 20 minutes.

“(Hunter and Schieffelin) were doing a great job finding me and helping me get open, and I was just able to get open and knock a few of them down,” Tyson said. “That’s all a credit to my teammates. They did a great job passing me the ball in the right spots. All I had to do was jump up and knock a few of them down.”

Clemson continued to separate after halftime, shooting nearly 54% in the second half.

“We put PJ inside (against the zone), we put Ian at high post, and we just tried to attack the middle and attack the gaps,” Hunter said. “They don’t have the usual long wings that they’ve had in the past, so it’s really easy to get the ball moving and get everybody shots. It’s a good thing that we were on tonight.”