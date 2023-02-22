Freshman DB draws comparison to former Tiger

Khalil Barnes has yet to play a down of college football, but the true freshman’s skill set is already drawing comparisons to a former Clemson player.

Barnes was one of six defensive backs to sign with the Tigers in December. An early enrollee, Barnes will get his first competitive reps as a Tiger when spring practices start March 6.

That’s when the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder will begin putting on display the same kind of athleticism he showed during his prep career at North Oconee (Georgia) High, where he was twice named Georgia’s 8-4A Player of the Year.

“Can really run. Can really cover,” safeties coach Mickey Conn said earlier this month during Clemson’s National Signing Day show. “I like to maybe compare him to a Ryan Carter with size. Ryan wasn’t the biggest guy. But a really good cover guy and really quick. And that’s what this guy is.”

Carter played at Clemson from 2013-17 and was a starting cornerback on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team. He wrapped up his college career starting all 14 games the following season and played in 41 career games for the Tigers.

Barnes will start his Clemson career at safety, but one of the strengths of his game is his versatility. He’s capable if needed of providing depth at corner or receiver, positions he also played in high school.

“Just a phenomenal athlete,” Conn said. “He could go over and play receiver as well. But a really good player, good cover guy and a good athlete, which is something that we need.”

Barnes is one of three freshmen safeties that signed with Clemson during the 2023 recruiting cycle and one of two (Kylen Webb) that will go through the spring. Whether or not they can make an immediate impact beyond special teams remains to be seen among a crowded defensive backfield.

Clemson is in line to return its top four safeties from last season, including starters Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba. R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables are entering their senior seasons. Sherrod Covil and Kylon Griffin are 2022 signees who add further depth at the position.

