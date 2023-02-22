Future Tiger reflects on Clemson commitment, talks potential of ’24 class

Among the handful of commitments in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class so far is an accomplished kicker from the Tar Heel State.

Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.)’s Nolan Hauser gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program this past November, and the future Tiger reflected on that commitment decision during a recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

“I see a lot of positive things that Coach Swinney has going with the program, and I don’t see it stopping anytime soon,” Hauser said. “He’s already done so much with it. He’s been there for a while, but he’s totally transformed the program and I don’t see that coming to a stop. With that big sign of Coach (Garrett) Riley, you can just see what’s expected of us even next season, and the upcoming seasons, it’s going to be crazy. We’re going to be really good. And he (Swinney) develops players not only as a football player, but as a man, too, and his family atmosphere there is very nice.”

Hauser received a full scholarship offer from the Tigers when he visited for the Miami game on Nov. 19, and it didn’t take him long after that to know for sure that Clemson’s the place for him. He announced his commitment nine days later on Nov. 28, choosing Clemson over other offers from Maryland, NC State and North Carolina.

“I had a pretty good feeling when I got offered,” he said. “I got offered after the Miami game, and I took that week and that week was really, I was like, ‘I think this is definitely what I want,’ you know what I mean. I feel like I went through the checklist … I just checked through that and I was like, ‘Why would I not?’ It has everything.”

At the time of his commitment, Hauser became the second commitment in Clemson’s 2024 class, joining Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin. Since then, Hauser has seen three more top 2024 prospects jump on board with the Tigers in Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson and Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star safety Noah Dixon.

Hauser had the chance to spend a lot of time around those guys during Clemson’s elite junior day in late January. It’s become a tight-knit group already, and Hauser believes the 2024 class is shaping up to be a strong one when it’s all said and done.

“We already have (five) commits, and we’re really just building a bond,” he said. “I see the ’23 commit class that was before us was really tight. So, I don’t think that’s going to change at all. … I think we’re going to be really tight, and I just see how good we’re doing with recruiting. I’ve talked to a couple kids, and Clemson’s up there.

“I definitely think we’re going to be a top recruiting class, and I think after the junior day visit, Coach Swinney did an excellent job of explaining what the whole program was. Even for me, I found stuff new. I’ve been there five times and I’m already committed, and it was still interesting to me. So, I think hearing that as a non-committed player, it’s almost like ‘wow.’ Because I’ve been to a lot of schools, and nobody matches up to that.”

Both of Hauser’s parents played sports at Clemson, and his sister is currently on the Tigers’ women’s soccer team. But he says he didn’t just commit to the Tigers because of those family ties.

“A lot of people ask me that, and honestly, I really didn’t think about where they played or where my family was because obviously my sister’s there too,” he said. “I didn’t think about that. I thought it would be cool, like maybe I could go to school with my sister, but I didn’t commit there because my family went there. I committed there because Clemson’s the best place for me, and Clemson had everything. Lucky enough I guess for my parents, it was Clemson and they went to Clemson.”

Hauser is highly regarded – he is a five-star prospect per Chris Sailer Kicking – and he has collected a long list of accolades. As a junior this past season, he hit 20 field goals, went 57-for-57 on PATs and scored 117 total points. He has connected on 54 career field goals entering his senior season and has already broken the North Carolina state record for most career field goals made.

Hauser, who plans to be an early enrollee next year, estimated his field-goal range in a game is between 55-57 yards. Going into his final high school campaign, he’s simply working to be as consistent as he can when it comes to making kicks.

“You’re always going to mess up, but you want to try to eliminate those mess-ups as much as you can,” he said. “So, I try to go on the field and eliminate those things that could mess me up, whether it’s being a ball off my toe or a ball off my instep that could come down to it when the adrenaline kicks in. So, I’m really trying to eliminate those and have my mishit be straight down the middle.”

