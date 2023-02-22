In-state OL talks Clemson interest, says ‘it’d be amazing’ to play there

Clemson has shown some early interest in this big in-state prospect who will be back on campus this summer.

Last month, Tigers assistant coach Mickey Conn stopped by Eastside High School (Taylors, S.C.). Among the football players there is Isaac “Zeke” Funke (pictured above left) – a 6-foot-5, 275-pound rising junior offensive lineman in the class of 2025.

“Coach Conn came to Eastside and talked to Coach (Andre) Woolcock, my head football coach,” Funke said. “He showed him some film and stuff like that, and they showed some interest.”

Funke certainly appreciates that interest from a prestigious program in Clemson.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s really cool, just in general.”

Funke was excited that he got invited to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp again this summer, and that’s something he said he “definitely” plans to do. There are several things that Funke hopes to show the Tigers’ coaching staff about who he is as a player and offensive lineman.

“I’d love to show my teamwork and my ability to work with people,” he said, “and my footwork and my hand placement and things like that.”

Funke has camped at Clemson multiple times in the past, and he’s come away impressed after checking out the Tigers’ facilities while on campus.

“I’ve been to two or three of their camps before, got to look around,” he said. “Their weight room is amazing. It’s beautiful and huge and such nice equipment. Same thing with their indoor (facility), it’s just amazing.”

“I think they have a great football program,” he added. “I’ve been to their facility (Allen N. Reeves Football Complex) and they have a very nice facility.”

Funke would obviously be thrilled to receive an offer from Clemson down the road.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Just getting an offer from anywhere is amazing, Clemson especially because everyone I know always likes Clemson. It’d be amazing to play on that field one day.”

–Photo courtesy of Isaac “Zeke” Funke on Twitter (@IsaacFunke2025)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

