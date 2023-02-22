Klubnik listed among CFB's top QBs on the rise for '23

A national outlet recently published a list of college football’s top quarterbacks on the rise for 2023, highlighting signal-callers that had an under-the-radar 2022 season or QBs that Athlon thinks are primed for a huge 2023 campaign.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is one of three ACC QBs mentioned in the article, along with Wake Forest’s Mitch Griffis and Boston College’s Emmett Morehead.

Here’s what Athlon’s Steven Lassan wrote in regard to Klubnik:

“Clemson’s offense desperately needed a refresh, and coach Dabo Swinney accomplished that goal by making one of the offseason’s top coordinator hires. Garrett Riley arrives from TCU tasked with jumpstarting an offense that’s been a little stale recently, while also elevating Klubnik into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. The five-star recruit played in 10 games (with one start) as a true freshman last year, completing 61 of 100 passes for 697 yards and two touchdowns and adding 139 yards and two scores on the ground. After showing out in the ACC Championship Game, Klubnik (30 of 54 for 320 yards) had an up-and-down performance in the Orange Bowl, but a new play-caller should help get the most out of his talent in ’23.”

A former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, Klubnik made his collegiate debut in last season’s opener vs. Georgia Tech, engineering a 10-play, 66-yard drive on which he completed 4-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Will Taylor.

On Oct. 22 against Syracuse, Klubnik entered in the third quarter and completed 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards while rushing six times for 15 yards, becoming the first backup quarterback to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback win for Clemson since 2018 (Chase Brice vs. Syracuse).

Klubnik later earned ACC Championship Game MVP honors against North Carolina after completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, while rushing seven times for 30 yards with a rushing touchdown and recording a 19-yard reception. He became only the third freshman to be named ACC Championship Game MVP, joining Florida State’s Jameis Winston (2013) and Dalvin Cook (2014).

Klubnik completed 30-of-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards with a touchdown in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, becoming the first Clemson quarterback since the modernization of Clemson’s quarterback position in 1953 to make his first career start in a postseason game.

