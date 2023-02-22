Swinney reflects on his favorite moments as Clemson's head coach

Dabo Swinney has experienced incredible highs and plenty of special moments in his 14 seasons as Clemson’s head coach, including eight ACC Championships, six College Football Playoff appearances and a pair of national championships, among other accomplishments.

But if Swinney had to pick one, what stands out as his favorite moment from his time as the Tigers’ head man?

Swinney was asked that question during an interview with Greg McElroy on McElroy’s Always College Football show, and Swinney began his answer by pointing to Clemson’s 31-14 win over Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina team on Nov. 29, 2008.

That was a special day for Swinney, with the victory securing Swinney’s promotion from interim to full-time head coach.

“One moment? I mean, well, I probably don’t get the job if we don’t beat South Carolina and Coach Spurrier in ’08 as the interim,” Swinney said. “I’m looking at a picture on my wall right there. That was a pretty unbelievable moment because I knew I was gonna get the job.”

Reflecting on his favorite moments over the years, Swinney mentioned several others, including the 27-21 victory at Boston College on Nov. 1, 2008, that was Swinney’s first win; the 25-24 win over LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31, 2012; the 24-22 win over Notre Dame in the “hurricane game” at Death Valley on Oct. 3, 2015; and the last-second victory over Alabama in the 2016 national championship game that gave the Tigers their first national title in 35 years.

“My first win as an interim up at Boston College, my very first win. That was an amazing experience. I mean, they’re all special,” Swinney said.

“Probably beating LSU in ’12. The year before, we had given up 70 (to West Virginia) in the Orange Bowl, and it was like, oh my – and we won the league that year but we got destroyed, and then we come back the very next year and we got no business being on the field with that LSU team. They were unbelievable, and that was Odell Beckham and all that crowd, and we win the game with two seconds. I thought that was one of the more special moments.”

“Beating Notre Dame in ’15 in a hurricane after not playing them since the ‘70s,” Swinney continued. “Obviously the national championship in ’16 and Hunter Renfrow with one second, that was a moment of joy you never forget. All the championships, all the – I mean, they’re all great. There’s so many over the years.”

But Swinney said if he “had to narrow it down to one, it would probably be that first South Carolina game.”

“Because again, if we don’t win that game, I probably don’t get the job,” he said. “They were better than us, but we found a way to win the game, and that allowed me to have the opportunity to get the job full time.

“I’m starting my 15th full year, and it seems like yesterday. It’s been an amazing journey. Lots of great days, some long days along the way as well. But man it’s all good, it’s been a blessing. And most of all, just the joy to experience so many great relationships. I’ve been here long enough, it’s just a lot of great young men that have come through our program that are just great people in society now. And one of my favorite things is so many of my players have gone on to coach, and I love that.”

