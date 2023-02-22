What Riley 'respected from afar' about Swinney, Clemson

Garrett Riley is just three years into his time as a college coordinator, but he’s already got the big picture in mind when it comes to his career.

Like many assistants, the ultimate goal for Riley is to become a head coach at some point. He admitted it was something he thought about when courted by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney last month to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator.

Riley said he might be able to learn a thing or two about running a program under Swinney, who has built Clemson into one of college football’s most consistent over the last 14 years.

“The way this thing has been built, the way he’s done it and to be as consistent as they’ve been,” Riley said. “And to kind of do it his way, that’s what I respected from afar just kind of watching him throughout the years and watching Clemson.”

Riley is the sixth offensive coordinator at Clemson under Swinney, who’s won at least 10 games every season since 2011. The Tigers have won seven of the last eight ACC titles and have made six College Football Playoff appearances and four CFP title games since its inception in 2014. Clemson has won two of its three national championships under Swinney’s direction, most recently during the 2018 season.

Swinney has been at the helm of the program since taking over on an interim basis midway through the 2008 season after spending five seasons on Tommy Bowden’s staff. That was preceded by an eight-year stint at Alabama, his alma mater.

Meanwhile, Riley is just getting started.

Riley has worked his way up after breaking into the college coaching ranks in 2013 as a graduate assistant at East Carolina, but he’s still just 33 years old as he enters his first year as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. It wasn’t until 2020 at SMU that Riley started calling his own plays. This past season at TCU, he oversaw the ninth-highest scoring offense in college football.

But Riley said he considered all the elements of success that Swinney has had at Clemson in taking the job knowing he wants to run his own program someday, too.

“Just really respect that they’ve done it probably differently than a lot of people,” Riley said. “Just totally have conviction about his beliefs, how things are operated here, the way he allows his players to be, the way he builds chemistry and continuity from a coaching staff, those were all things that I thought about for sure.”

