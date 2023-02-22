Where Reader is ranked among the NFL's best

This week, Pro Football Focus is releasing the PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season.

As PFF notes, the PFF 101 is based only on the play of players in 2022 and doesn’t consider past or future performance. It’s solely about the top individual performances of this past season, highlighting who PFF sees as the best players of 2022.

PFF continued unveiling its list with Nos. 50-26 on Wednesday, and former Clemson defensive lineman D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals came in at No. 41 on the list.

In his seventh NFL season in 2022, Reader tallied 27 tackles, a tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble despite being limited to 10 games due to injury.

“Few players put together the kind of highs that Reader did this season, and injury prevented him from having one of the very best seasons in the entire league,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “He produced 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps and was a brick wall against the run.”

Reader is the third former Tiger to appear on PFF’s list thus far, joining Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 94) and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (No. 58).

