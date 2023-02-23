An inside look at Clemson Football's Accountability Draft

Each year, the Clemson football program has its Accountability Draft, which holds the Tigers’ players accountable and develops leadership, pushing them in the offseason and rewarding them for doing things right off the field.

Clemson Football provided an inside look at this year’s Accountability Draft in the video that can be seen below. Larry Greenlee, Clemson’s assistant director for football strength & conditioning, explained the concept.

“The accountability draft, very important to our structure and our culture here,” Greenlee said. “We started this out just as a weight room only type of deal to hold guys accountable and develop leadership. It’s grown exponentially about to every department in the building. 10 teams comprise a number of about 15 to 10 athletes. Each of those athletes’ accomplishments or demerits are on a running point system. About once a month, there’s what we call an ‘accountability run.’ Now if you have positive points, of course you do not run.”

Take an inside look at Clemson’s Accountability Draft with players such as Jalyn Phillips, Tyler Davis, Sheridan Jones, Walker Parks and others in the following video:

Accountability goes beyond practice and games. It’s a lifestyle. Take a look inside our Accountability Draft 🐅 pic.twitter.com/zrfYSzYwAM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 22, 2023

