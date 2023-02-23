Clark: ‘That first punch is crucial’

Clemson softball is continuing its historic streak in just the fourth season of the program’s existence under head coach John Rittman.

Coming into the 2023 season with the first ever top-10 preseason ranking for the Tigers, Clemson has consistently climbed D1 Softball rankings across all major polls, settling at the Tigers’ current No. 5 ranking, which is the highest ranking in the program’s existence.

A big part of the Tigers’ 11-0 hot start thus far has come from Clemson’s ability to strike first in the first inning — something the Tigers have done an impressive eight times.

“It’s huge,” outfielder McKenzie Clark said about Clemson’s success striking first. “I heard someone say as I was rewatching a game that we score in bunches, and I think we absolutely do. I think that the first inning, that first punch is crucial to a game.”

Clark has been a big part of that aggressive approach at the plate in the Tigers’ leadoff spot. The veteran center fielder has produced three leadoff homers of her own in Clemson’s first inning of play against opponents, including No. 14 Northwestern and No. 17 Georgia, who beat the Tigers just one season ago.

For Clark, the mentality she brings to the plate as Clemson’s leadoff hitter remains the same, focusing on simplicity rather than a tricky approach.

“The first at-bat of the game, especially leading off for your team, it’s very important,” Clark said. “You want to keep your team on a high, keep going, keep succeeding, but other than that, I don’t have any tricky mindset. I’m just going to see ball, hit ball at that point.”

As for what makes this year’s team so special, Clark says Team Four’s shared mentality, combined with vast veteran experience, has produced a ball club capable of big things this spring including a women’s College World Series berth come June.

“Just the vibe within the team,” the center fielder said. “Everyone’s on the same page, we know what we’re doing, we know how to do it, at this point it’s just execution and I think that we are capable of doing it.”

Next up, Clemson opens up play in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the USF Tournament, playing five games over the course of four days. First pitch in game one at the USF Softball Stadium on Thursday against USF is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.