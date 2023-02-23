Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Blake Wright

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Blake Wright

Baseball

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Blake Wright

By February 23, 2023 8:50 pm

By |

In this new weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field.

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Handshakes with teammates

Favorite Class at Clemson:
International Microeconomics

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
My house

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Philadelphia Phillies

Favorite Food:
Steak

Favorite Sport to Watch (other than baseball):
Football

Favorite Holiday:
Opening Day

Favorite Vacation:
Virgin Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?
Boxing

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home