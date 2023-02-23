Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Blake Wright

In this new weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field.
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Handshakes with teammates
Favorite Class at Clemson:
International Microeconomics
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
My house
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Favorite Food:
Steak
Favorite Sport to Watch (other than baseball):
Football
Favorite Holiday:
Opening Day
Favorite Vacation:
Virgin Islands
What sport would you play other than baseball?
Boxing