Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Blake Wright

In this new weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field.

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:

Handshakes with teammates

Favorite Class at Clemson:

International Microeconomics

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

My house

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

Philadelphia Phillies

Favorite Food:

Steak

Favorite Sport to Watch (other than baseball):

Football

Favorite Holiday:

Opening Day

Favorite Vacation:

Virgin Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?

Boxing