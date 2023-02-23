Clemson Softball makes SportsCenter Top 10

Clemson Softball made ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 thanks to a highlight-reel play in the Tigers’ 7-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium.

Clemson’s Ally Miklesh cracked the SportsCenter Top 10 at No. 10 with her outstanding diving grab in left field that robbed Georgia’s Jaiden Fields of a hit in the sixth inning.

Check it out below:

Definitely a Top 10 Tiger moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1EGHnjRtje — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 22, 2023

