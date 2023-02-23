Former Pro Bowl WR shows love for Chase Brice

Former NFL star Dez Bryant is a big fan of Chase Brice and showed some love to the former Clemson quarterback via social media this week.

Bryant — the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys — took to Twitter on Wednesday telling people they “wouldn’t believe” who his “sleeper QB” in April’s NFL Draft is, and saying that he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

You guys wouldn’t believe my sleeper QB in the draft… I’ll love to see him battle for the QB position for the Jets QB spot Or I’ll like him to be the back up QB for the cowboys… I’m not talking about Bryce young or CJ stroud — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

After some incorrect guesses from people, Bryant revealed that he was actually talking about Brice and had this to say about the former Tiger:

Chase Brice.. I think he’s the biggest sleeper in the draft. When you are looking at QBs in today’s game.. Offenses are air raid with a great amount rpo style play. He shares both qualities.. He gets the ball out quick, very smart with the football and gives his playmakers… https://t.co/aqfHdn5AXp — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

Brice saw Bryant’s tweet about him and responded with this tweet of his own:

Come to Jacksonville, FL in March let’s get a few throw sessions in together 🤷‍♂️🤝 @6pointsjax @WillHewlett @denny_thompson https://t.co/Jw6TbPJuxI — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) February 22, 2023

After playing for Clemson from 2017-19 and graduating in May 2020, Brice transferred to Duke for the 2020 season before transferring to App State and finishing his college career as a Mountaineer across the 2021-22 campaigns.

Brice concluded his college career having completed 60 percent of his passes for 9,451 yards and 73 touchdowns with 36 interceptions. He declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 15, and on Tuesday of this week, he was selected by the Houston Gamblers with the third overall pick of the the USFL’s first-ever collegiate draft.

Many of the players selected in the USFL draft figure to either get drafted or signed as undrafted free agents by NFL teams this year.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

