Tyson returns to form in Clemson's record-setting win

Clemson’s men’s basketball team didn’t have much problem winning a game it had to have to keep its faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Hunter Tyson was a big reason for that.

For just the second time since late January, the Tigers entered the win column Wednesday with an 18-point victory over Syracuse. Clemson led by 13 at the break and continued to pour it on, using crisp ball movement to find gaps and open shots in the Orange’s zone defense.

With a major assist from Tyson, who poured in a game-high 29 points, Clemson scored the second-most regulation points it has all season, tied a season high in 3-pointers (14) and set a Brad Brownell-era record for assists (28) in its 12th ACC win. It’s a program record for conference wins in a season, breaking the previous record of 11 most recently reached in 2018.

“He’s our leader,” Brownell said of Tyson. “We didn’t have any doubt that he would play well (Wednesday).”

Tyson looked more like the player that’s been vying for ACC Player of the Year honors for much of the season and less like the one that hadn’t been much of a factor of late. The 6-foot-9 forward was still the Tigers’ leading scorer going into Wednesday’s game but had averaged just 8.3 points the previous three games, well below his season average of 15.3.

But Tyson got going early and often against the Orange. He knocked down five of his first six shots to rack up 14 points in the first 9 minutes, 18 seconds. That set the tone for a 19-point first half.

“I think that was big,” Tyson said of the fast start. “Always good to start out with a lot of momentum, and we just carried it through the end of the game.”

Tyson finished 10 of 16 shooting, including a 6-of-12 performance from 3-point range. It was the most shots he’d attempted since getting up 17 at Florida State on Jan. 31. That was also the last time he had double-digit field goals and at least six 3s in a game before Wednesday.

Tyson said he wasn’t too worried with the recent lack of shots given the way opponents have been game planning to try to limit his touches and the opportunities that’s been creating for others.

“That’s just how it goes sometimes,” Tyson said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons on this team, so I just try and do whatever I can to help the team win. And sometimes that’s not me shooting as much if the defense does a good job of really trying to take me away. I’m not going to settle for bad shots because that’s not fair to our team.

“I know we’ve got a bunch of weapons on this team, so whenever Chase (Hunter), PJ (Hall), Ian (Schieffelin), Brevin (Galloway) or any of the other guys are shooting, I’m always confident in them.”

But Clemson knows it needs Tyson involved offensively if it’s going to string together some wins late in the regular season to boost its postseason resume, which features as many Quad 4 losses as Quad 1 wins (3) to this point. Clemson, which has a Quad 1 opportunity coming Saturday at NC State, had lost four of five before Wednesday with Tyson scoring more than 13 points in just one of those games.

Tyson credited his teammates for helping him get back on track against Syracuse.

“They were doing a great job finding me and helping me get open, and I was just able to get open and knock a few of them down,” he said. “That’s all a credit to my teammates. They did a great job passing me the ball in the right spots.”