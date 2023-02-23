Where did Big Dex land on list of NFL's best?

This week, Pro Football Focus has been releasing the PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season.

As PFF notes, the PFF 101 is based only on the play of players in 2022 and doesn’t consider past or future performance. It’s solely about the top individual performances of this past season, highlighting who PFF sees as the best players of 2022.

PFF finished unveiling its list with Nos. 25-1 on Thursday, and former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants came in at No. 15 on the list.

In 2022, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

“Unfortunately for Lawrence, his worst game of the season came in the playoffs against the best offensive line in the game (Philadelphia), but outside of that performance, he was virtually unstoppable,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “His domination of Minnesota the week prior is a big reason the Giants made it to the Eagles game. Lawrence racked up 70 pressures, including the playoffs, and 42 defensive stops.”

Lawrence is the fourth and final former Tiger to make PFF’s, joining Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 94), Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (No. 58) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader (No. 41).

