4-star Ohio OL ‘excited’ to see Clemson for first time this spring

A four-star offensive lineman from the Buckeye State, who has seen his recruitment blow up since the fall, is lined up for his first-ever trip to Tiger Town this spring.

William Satterwhite (pictured above left) – a class of 2024 recruit from Archbishop Hoban High School (Akron, Ohio) – plans to check out Clemson for the first time in April.

“It’s my first time going to Clemson, my first time even going to South Carolina really,” Satterwhite told The Clemson Insider. “I’m just excited to see the campus and talk to the coaches.”

Satterwhite has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the past several months. Since November, he has amassed more than 20 scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and numerous others.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising senior is feeling a lot of love from his various suitors.

“For me, it’s pretty wide open right now and pretty even I would say,” he said of schools showing interest. “I feel like every school I talk to at least once a week. So, they all reach out often.”

Satterwhite said he’s been hearing from Clemson for about two weeks now. He has been communicating with a couple of staff members, including offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“He said they were trying to see me down there,” Satterwhite said. “He loved my junior tape, and ready for me to come down there really.”

Satterwhite gave his overall impressions of Clemson’s program heading into the visit.

“They’ve always been a good program,” he said. “Most of the schools down south on the East Coast are really good programs. So, having them reach out to me has been really great. I know the school as well is also great academically, so that’s a plus.”

Along with Clemson, Satterwhite is planning to visit schools like Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Duke, Louisville and Penn State this spring. Over the course of the recruiting process thus far, he has traveled to Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Toledo, Kent State and Kentucky.

Satterwhite expects to make his college decision ahead of his senior season.

“I’m just trying to figure it out, but I’m most likely going to commit before my senior season starts,” he said, “so sometime late-August, mid-August.”

What does Satterwhite, who wants to be an engineering major, hope to get out of the upcoming visit to Clemson?

“I really want to know more about their engineering program,” he said, “and be able to connect with the players and see how they like it there, and really just get a feel of the environment down there.”

Satterwhite is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 3 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 4 offensive guard nationally and No. 93 overall prospect in his class.

–Photo courtesy of William Satterwhite on Twitter (@WilliamSatt50)

