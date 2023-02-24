Clemson-UCF opener postponed

Clemson and Central Florida will have to wait longer than expected to finish their series opener.

Friday’s game was postponed after a couple of weather delays at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the latter coming in the top of the ninth inning. UCF had two runners on with no outs in a 2-2 game when play was suspended for the night.

The game is set to resume Saturday at 1 p.m. The middle game of the series will begin approximately 40 minutes after the resumed game.

Heavy rain in the area forced the game to initially be delayed for more than an hour midway through the fifth inning with Clemson trailing 2-1, but the Tigers quickly got to UCF reliever Chase Centala when play resumed.

Caden Grice reached on a one-out walk and moved to third on Blake Wright’s ensuing single. Freshman Cam Cannarella followed with a single back through the box to tie it, though the Tigers stranded the go-ahead run after Centala got Ben Blackwell to ground out and fanned Chad Fairey.

Ryan Ammons got his second start of the season for Clemson and went five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out 10, a career-high and the most for a Clemson pitcher since 2021. The junior left-hander has 18 punchouts through his first 10 innings of the season.