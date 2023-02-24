ESPN lists Riley among CFB's hottest head coaching candidates

On Friday, ESPN published a list of college football’s assistants and coordinators to watch in 2023 (subscription required).

Adam Rittenberg authored the article for ESPN, and he surveyed sources in the industry to compile the list of those who could be next in line for FBS head coaching jobs.

Rittenberg separated the assistants into a couple of categories, with the first being “assistants heating up after 2022,” or those whose names are hottest after this past season.

Clemson’s Garrett Riley is the first assistant listed under the aforementioned category.

Here’s what Rittenberg wrote regarding the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach:

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley: Arguably no assistant coach has improved his profile more than Riley in the past 15 months. Riley followed Sonny Dykes from SMU to TCU, where his work with Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, running back Kendre Miller and others put him on the national radar. Texas A&M showed interest, but he seemed likely to return to TCU before Clemson emerged with an appealing offer. If Riley, 33, can get Clemson’s offense back on track, he should be in the mix for any number of Power 5 head-coaching jobs. Like older brother Lincoln at USC, Garrett is on the fast track to big things.

Riley was officially hired by Clemson on Jan. 13, replacing Brandon Streeter, whose eight-year tenure on Dabo Swinney’s staff ended earlier that week when he was fired after just one season as offensive coordinator.

One of the top young assistants in the sport, Riley has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator, first calling plays for Sonny Dykes at SMU before following Dykes to TCU this past season. At just 33 years old, Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Riley’s offense finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game). TCU also ranked 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3) and 39th in passing (26.17). Under Riley’s tutelage, TCU quarterback Max Duggan also won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal caller.

