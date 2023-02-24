Former longtime NFL scout breaks down two Clemson draft prospects

A former longtime NFL scout gave his thoughts on a couple of Clemson draft prospects ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Jim Nagy — the Senior Bowl Executive Director who spent 18 years as an NFL scout and worked for four Super Bowl-winning teams — sat down with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain, breaking down the ACC’s top draft prospects and how they performed in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl.

Nagy sees Clemson tight end Davis Allen, and Miami tight end Will Mallory, as Day 3 picks who project as “really solid No. 2 tight ends.” Nagy said he thinks it will be fourth- or fifth-round calls for both of them.

“Both these guys, they got size to play on the line of scrimmage, they’re more than willing blockers, they’ve both gotten better every year as a blocker, they’re both really high intangibles guys,” Nagy said.

“I mean Davis Allen had an incredible red zone period, I want to say the second day (at the Senior Bowl) – had a couple great catches. Big target.”

As for K.J. Henry, Nagy views the Clemson defensive end as a fringe top-100 or so prospect and a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

“Guys that can put heat on the quarterback go at a premium, so I don’t see him slipping very far,” Nagy said.

Nagy loves what Henry brings to the table as far as his work ethic, leadership ability and makeup.

“With K.J., I’ll say this – and I say this in all positivity, like nothing negative – I think there’s some overachiever to him. And when I say that, it’s the makeup of K.J.,” Nagy said. “You guys have seen it – just the work ethic, the leadership, all that stuff comes through in his play. Like, the pressure stuff, a lot of that’s second- and third-effort pressures. Forget the sack numbers. You look at how guys disrupt an offense, and with his length and his effort and motor, he certainly does that.

“Being around him – I went up to Clemson in November to talk to those guys, Dabo was good enough to let me in and talk to those guys – again, he makes an immediate presence. You can see why they talk about him like they do. Sometimes coaches talk about players and then you meet him and you’re like, I don’t know if I see that. But with K.J., you’re like yeah, this guy’s a real dude. You could see K.J., five, six years from now, really being one of the dudes in the locker room that holds it down and controls it. So, there’s a lot of value there. Teams are going to see value. It’s getting harder and harder for teams to find true leaders nowadays, just talking to guys in the league … so to meet K.J., that leadership element he brings, he’s going to make some team really happy. He had a good week down here (at the Senior Bowl). I just got done ripping through some of the one-on-one stuff, and it was good.”

