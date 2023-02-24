Longtime NFL Draft analyst can't wait to see former Clemson LB at combine

A longtime NFL Draft analyst can’t wait to see this former Clemson linebacker at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks, now an NFL.com analyst, put together a list of prospects that he can’t wait to see at the combine in Indianapolis next week.

Brooks highlighted 10 intriguing players to watch at this year’s combine, and among them is former Tiger linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Here’s what Brooks wrote about the 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection: Teams looking for a dynamic “traffic cop” will pay close attention to Simpson’s performance in Indy. A swift linebacker with outstanding sideline-to-sideline range, the Clemson product checks many boxes as a second-level defender with A+ athleticism. That said, the NFL’s current status as an overwhelmingly pass-centric league will challenge Simpson’s proficiency in coverage. He must display enough awareness and ability to hold up against the pass in order to warrant a Day 1 grade. As a junior in 2022, Simpson tied for third on Clemson’s defense with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff. The Charlotte, N.C., native had 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games (all starts). Simpson racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts) at Clemson from 2020-22. Brooks recently released his top five prospects at each position in the 2023 NFL Draft and pegged Simpson as the No. 2 player at the linebacker position. The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6, while the 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.