National outlet proposes trades involving former Clemson receivers

A national outlet recently proposed a couple of trades involving former Clemson and current NFL star receivers.

One of those is Tee Higgins, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He has expressed his desire to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals, but despite that, the Bengals’ 2020 second-round draft pick has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors lately as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Pro Football Focus put forth a trade scenario in which Higgins heads to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a first-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Here’s the explanation for that trade proposal from PFF’s Brad Spielberger:

“Higgins is the lone rookie contract player who makes our list here. He would probably be traded later in the offseason as compared to the above players, all of whom could be moved right after the 2023 league year begins on March 15. As we saw last offseason across the NFL, the game’s top young wide receivers taken outside of the first round — and thus without fifth-year options in their contracts — can all but refuse to play in the final year of their rookie deals without a multi-year extension. Will Higgins end up like Deebo Samuel, back with his drafting team on a strong new deal, or like A.J. Brown, traded to a new team around the draft.”

While it remains to be seen if Higgins and the Bengals can work out a long-term deal, it would certainly be surprising to see the Bengals deal away Higgins, who has been highly productive over his three seasons in Cincinnati.

Since entering the league in 2020, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2022, he tied his career high in catches (74), had a career-high seven touchdown receptions and had 1,029 receiving yards in 16 regular season games, going over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season.

Spielberger also proposed a trade involving another former Tiger wideout in DeAndre Hopkins. The Arizona Cardinals star is rumored to be on the trade block.

Spielberger’s trade scenario sends Hopkins to the New York Giants for two picks in this year’s draft, a second- and a fifth-rounder.

“CBS Sports’ Joel Corry highlighted a very important aspect of this situation, with Hopkins voiding the no-trade clause in his contract when he was suspended for six games to begin the 2022 season,” Spielberger wrote. “While this does undermine Hopkins’ control over his next destination and some of the leverage he may have over a new club with respect to a potential new contract, a marquee player like Hopkins can still dictate matters to a degree. In theory, Hopkins could make it clear to an inquiring club he doesn’t want to play for that he will not show up.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start this past season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. He has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

