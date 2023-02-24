Under-the-radar RB signee produces with 'competitive spirit'

Clemson added some depth to its running back room with a couple of high school additions, including a highly productive rusher that largely flew under the radar during the recruiting process.

While former Dutch Fork (Irmo) High standout Jarvis Green, South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season, ultimately became a part of the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, Jay Haynes didn’t get nearly the same attention from Power Five schools. Haynes played his prep ball at Handley High in Roanoke, Alabama — a town populated by less than 7,000 people.

But the 6-foot, 185-pounder played big.

Haynes rushed for 2,669 yards and 37 touchdowns over his final two high school seasons, averaging more than 10 yards per carry during that time. As a senior, he rushed for 1,888 yards with 476 of those coming in one game, the second-highest single-game rushing total in Alabama high school history.

“I don’t care what level it is,” running backs coach C.J. Spiller said earlier this month during Clemson’s National Signing Day show. “That’s a lot of yards running.

Haynes camped at some schools, including in-state Auburn, where he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. Yet neither Auburn nor Alabama recruited him all that hard. Georgia Tech and Washington State were his only other Power Five offers before Clemson signed him in December.

Spiller said he’s more than happy to have Haynes on board, giving Clemson five scholarship running backs for the 2023 season. Haynes won’t join the team until the summer, and how much playing time he’ll get next season starting behind Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and redshirt freshman Keith Adams Jr. on the depth chart remains to be seen.

But beyond the physical talent, Spiller believes Haynes can be a real contributor at some point given the mindset Haynes approaches the game with that’s contributed to his production.

“He’s a humble kid,” Spiller said. “Very quiet but has got that quiet, competitive spirit about him. Very confident in what he does.”

Photo credit: Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network

