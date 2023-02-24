‘We need them’: Final road swing a crucial one for Clemson hoops

Clemson’s men’s basketball team got some momentum back with its midweek rout of Syracuse at Littlejohn Coliseum.

But if the Tigers are going to get themselves back in the NCAA Tournament conversation, they’re going to have to keep it going away from home.

Clemson hit the Orange with an offensive onslaught Wednesday, but four losses in the previous five games have the Tigers fighting for their at-large life. And as dominant as the Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) were against Syracuse, it was only a Quad 3 victory that didn’t do much other than maintain their collective pulse.

Now come the last couple of opportunities to realistically boost the postseason resume with three games left before the ACC Tournament, though nothing about it will be easy. Clemson’s last two Quad 1 opportunities of the regular season will come on the road over the next handful of days starting with a trip to NC State on Saturday.

Clemson will then travel to No. 6 Virginia on Tuesday before concluding the regular season next weekend back home against Notre Dame. The Tigers, which sit at 75 in the NET rankings as of Friday morning, could get some more resume-building opportunities in Greensboro. But with no guarantees of that, Clemson coach Brad Brownell and his team know they need to maximize the opportunities directly in front of them.

“We need them. Absolutely,” Brownell said when asked if he believes his team needs to beat NC State and Virginia to play its way back on to the bubble. “We know that. I don’t think I need to tell my team that. My team knows that.”

The good news for Clemson is the Tigers have already beaten NC State once this season. The Tigers handed the Wolfpack a 14-point loss in the teams’ first meeting in Clemson. The bad news is that was nearly two months ago, and NC State, widely projected to be an NCAA Tournament participant, has lost just once at home all season.

The Wolfpack, fresh off a 90-74 home win over Wake Forest, have an average margin of victory of 15 points in their last four games at PNC Arena. Their lone home loss came all the way back on Dec. 2 against Pittsburgh. NC State has won nine straight inside its own building since.

Meanwhile, Virginia has been just as dominant at home, winning 13 of the 14 games it’s played inside John Paul Jones Arena so far. And there figures to be plenty of motivation for both sides in both games. Virginia, half a game back of the ACC lead entering the weekend, needs more wins in its pursuit of the regular-season conference crown while NC State heads into Saturday’s game just half a game back of Clemson for a top 4 spot in the league standings, which comes with a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

“I think we’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” said graduate forward Hunter Tyson, who poured in 29 points in the win over Syracuse. “Obviously every game is very important. We realize that.”

Clemson has averaged 92.5 points and a margin of victory of 24 points in its last two home games, but that hasn’t carried over to the road, particularly on the defensive end. The Tigers have dropped their last three games away from home, yielding more than 78 points on average in those setbacks.

Clemson’s most recent road win was Jan. 28 at Florida State, but that needs to change soon. The Tigers’ season could depend on it.

“We need to play good basketball,” Brownell said. “If we play really good basketball, all of those other things will take care of themselves. But it starts with playing really good basketball and having a really collected, determined spirit as a group. It’s going to take all of that against those two teams. Those two teams are two of the best teams in our league and playing great.”

