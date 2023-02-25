Clemson hoops expects hostile environment at NC State

The most important stretch of the season for Clemson’s men’s basketball team is starting against a team it’s had plenty of success against of late.

But the Tigers will have to try to keep that momentum going on the road.

Needing quality wins in a hurry for its NCAA Tournament resume, Clemson will get its first of back-to-back Quad 1 opportunities at NC State today. When the teams tip at noon inside PNC Arena, the Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) will be looking for their fifth straight win in the series dating back to 2021.

That includes a win in Clemson’s most recent trip to Raleigh last January, but that victory came by just five points. And Brad Brownell, in his 13th season as the Tigers’ coach, knows all too well how difficult it can be for teams to play there.

“It’s loud,” Brownell said. “They’re not very nice to you. They say mean things. Obviously when they make a basket, it gets even louder.”

It’s been almost impossible for visiting teams to get out of PNC Arena with a win this season. The Wolfpack (22-7, 12-6) have won 15 of their 16 home games so far, including nine straight. And when NC State gets things rolling in its own building, it’s been hard for the opposition to stop them from snowballing. The Wolfpack have won their last four home games by an average of 15 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson is fresh off a blowout victory over Syracuse at Littlejohn Coliseum, but bottling up that home success and taking it on the road has proven challenging for the Tigers of late. Clemson has lost four of its last six games, including road losses to North Carolina and Louisville by a combined 30 points.

That has Clemson, which begins the weekend at 76 in the NET rankings, on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament bubble for the time being, according to most bracket projections – and in need of more quality wins. The Tigers have just one more Quad 1 victory (3) than Quad 4 losses (2) with three regular-season games left.

“We’ve been trying on all these games. It’s not like we’re not trying,” Brownell said. “I thought we played better than our record has showed in the last five games (before Syracuse), but other teams have finished some games against us and other teams have played well. There have been times in the game when we haven’t won the crucial possession that you have to win.”

Clemson has grabbed some momentum back after its midweek rout, one in which all five starters scored in double figures. Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson led the charge in the Tigers’ 18-point victory with 29 points – his first 20-point game since late January – as Clemson racked up a season-high 28 assists and tied a season-high in made 3-pointers (14).

Brownell said he’s hopeful that’s a sign that his offense is getting back on track at the right time.

“That’s what happens with most teams,” Brownell said. “Your starters, your guys that are your main-line guys, that’s the responsibility. When you don’t play well, your team may not win. There’s pressure there. Thankfully our guys are good players and have handled it most nights.”

Clemson will need to do it again today, though it doesn’t figure to be an easy task with both sides equally motivated. The Tigers are also trying to maintain their spot in the top 4 of the ACC standings, which would come with a double bye in next month’s ACC Tournament, while NC State trails Clemson by just half a game for fourth place.

