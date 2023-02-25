Talented Charlotte RB ‘continuing to build that relationship’ with Clemson

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a talented running back from the Tar Heel State on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School class of 2024 prospect Ryan Henley feels Clemson is among the schools he’s getting the most interest from at this point in the recruiting process.

“UVA, UConn and Clemson have really been the three that have shown the most interest beyond UNC Charlotte,” said Henley, who picked up an offer from UNC Charlotte earlier this month.

Clemson stopped by Henley’s school twice in January, and the 5-foot-10, 191-pound rising senior is continuing to build a relationship with the Tigers.

“I think that’s really important in the recruiting process with them,” he said. “So, that’s really kind of what they’ve been telling me. They like everything they’re seeing. They don’t really have a lot of questions left. But just continuing to build that relationship, hoping that things continue to go well.”

This spring, Henley is looking to visit schools such as UNC Charlotte, Virginia, UConn and Duke. He also wants to make his way back to Clemson for either a spring practice or the spring game.

“I’ve been down there a ton of times, so I understand what the gameday experience is like,” he said. “I’d really love to get the opportunity to get a sense of what that practice feels like – how the players interact with the coaches, hopefully see what those meetings are like with some of those coaches and players, just get to see the interactions with everyone and see how I could fit in with all of that. I think that I fit in from all the other standpoints, at least that we’ve seen on my gameday visits. I think now it’s just evaluating from a more day to day basis.”

Henley is coming off an impressive junior campaign during which he accumulated more than 1,250 all-purpose yards, averaged 8.4 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns. Moving forward this offseason, he’s trying to improve his all-around game but especially the speed element of it.

“Obviously I want to get better at everything,” he said. “I have that mindset with everything that I do, just never really being satisfied with where I’m at. But I definitely want to improve on my top-end speed and maintaining that. That’s one of the big things that I’ll be looking to improve this offseason. Because I feel like some other aspects or facets of my game, they’re a little bit stronger than that. I’m still able to have those breakaway runs, I just want to leave no doubt that I’m one of the fastest guys on the field, if not the fastest guy.”

This past season, Henley made gameday visits to Clemson and UConn.

Henley has been to Clemson a bunch of times, having traveled to Death Valley for the Furman game in September before coming back for the Miami game in November. He also visited Clemson for the Florida State game in October 2021 and has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the last two summers.

When he reflects on those trips to Tiger Town, what stands out the most to him about them?

“The consistency of their message, continuing to reiterate and emphasize the importance of the education and developing you as an individual beyond the football field,” he said. “That really matters to me and my family, and developing you through your faith, too. I know that’s something that Dabo really likes to talk about and that’s something really important to me is just that you’re implementing that faith throughout the program because I think it builds a solid foundation.

“So, those are really the things that I’ve been looking at, not necessarily as much the football side of things because I know football, they’ll take care of that and they’re successful on the football field. I think it was just taking a step back, looking at the bigger picture and understanding these guys are emphasizing education and building you through your own you. That’s really what stood out to me.”

