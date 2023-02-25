Trevor Lawrence: An impressive 2022 season in review

The future is bright for the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence at the helm.

The Jaguars reminded people of that via social media this week, spotlighting some of Lawrence’s accomplishments in his second NFL campaign.

As the Jags noted in a Twitter post, Lawrence recorded his first 4,000-yard passing season in 2022, throwing for 4,113 yards.

The former Clemson quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick also set a Jaguars franchise record for completions in a season. Lawrence had 387 of those and posted a 66.3 percent completion percentage.

With 746 completions through two seasons in the league, Lawrence has the most completions among all quarterbacks from the 2021 draft class, which also features the likes of Zach Wilson (New York Jets), Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) and Mac Jones (New England Patriots).

This past season, Lawrence threw for 25 touchdowns and rushed for five more scores, making him one of just three quarterbacks in the NFL to have 25 passing TDs and five rushing TDs.

Not only did Lawrence have an impressive statistical season individually, but so did some of his receiving weapons. Lawrence had three receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) tally 70-plus receptions seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory in 2022, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in the process.

It will certainly be fun for Clemson and Jags fans alike to see how Lawrence follows up his outstanding 2022 season in 2023 and beyond.

