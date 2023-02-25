UCF Takes Series From Clemson with 10-7 Saturday Win

Clemson, SC — UCF scores four runs in the eighth inning to take down Clemson 10-7 on an overcast Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Knights, who clinched the weekend series, improved to 5-1 while the Tigers fell to 4-2.

For the second straight game UCF took an early lead with solo homers in both the second and third innings.

Clemson cut the lead to 2-1 in the home half of the 4th as Benjamin Blackwell led off with a double and came in to score on a Riley Bertram RBI groundout.

The Knights struck back in the top of the fifth with four runs on three hits, including a big three-run homer to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Tigers wasted little time answering with four runs on three hits and two hits in the bottom of the frame. Caden Grice started the rally with a single before back-to-back walks to Blake Wright and Cam Cannarella. Blackwell brought Grice in on a fielder’s choice RBI and Jacob Jarrell followed with a two-out RBI double to plate Cannarella. Nathan Hall drove a single through the right side to bring in two more runs and cut the lead to 6-5.

In the very next frame, Grice got things going again with a one-out double. Following a wild pitch that allowed him to move to third, Wright hit a sac fly to deep right to plate Grice and tied the game at 6-6.

UCF took advantage of multiple Tiger miscues in the eighth inning to score four runs on only two hits to reclaim a 10-6 lead. In the inning, Clemson committed two errors, walked two batters, and hit two batters as two of the four runs were unearned.

The Tigers put up a mini two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth as Cannarella reached on a two-out single and came in to score on a RBI double off the centerfield wall by Blackwell but Clemson could not get any closer.

Knights’ reliever Jacob Marlowe (1-1) earned the win while Tiger freshman lefthander Ethan Darden (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson and UCF wrap up the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00PM as the Tigers look to avoid the sweep.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.