Where is Klubnik in this ranking of ACC's projected starting QBs?

This college football website recently ranked the ACC’s projected starting quarterbacks for next season.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is in the upper part of that group and checked in at No. 4 in College Football Network’s 2023 ACC QB Rankings.

Here’s what College Football Network’s Cam Mellor wrote about the Tigers’ rising sophomore signal-caller and former five-star prospect from Texas:

The fabulous true freshman gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney no choice by year’s end, as Cade Klubnik forced his way into the lineup over DJ Uiagalelei. Now his team to lead, Klubnik is the man to defend the Tigers’ ACC Championship in 2023. With just one start under his belt and only two games of full-time action, it’s clear that Klubnik is indeed the future for Clemson. He has a power to his throw that not many possess. As his high school tape indicated, Klubnik is also a dominant athlete, and he uses his athleticism to buy time as he scans downfield. He can hit anywhere on the field with the flick of a wrist and will be one of the most influential players at the position over the next few seasons.

The former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, Klubnik flashed his ability late in his freshman campaign in 2022 and enters 2023 having completed 61-of-100 career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over 10 games (one start). He also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis took the top spot in College Football Network’s ACC QB rankings, followed by North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 2 and Duke’s Riley Leonard at No. 3. Rounding out the top five behind Klubnik is Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader.

Klubnik and the Tigers will face off against Leonard and the Blue Devils in the 2023 season opener on Labor Day at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. (Monday, Sept. 4).

