Bakich gives injury update on pitcher, starting outfielder after weekend sweep

After a disappointing weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the Tigers against a talented UCF team, Clemson head coach Erik Bakich spoke to the media following Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Knights on Sunday afternoon and offered an injury update on a few key pieces of the Tigers lineup this spring.

Veteran outfielder Tyler Corbitt has missed Clemson’s last five games due to a high ankle sprain he sustained last weekend in the Tigers second game versus Binghamton. Bakich shared that while it seems the injury just needs a bit more time, the second-year Tiger is making good progress and could be back as soon as next weekend for the Clemson-Carolina series.

“He seems to be progressing well,” Bakich said. “He had the high ankle sprain and that’s one of those ones that just kind of needs time. Tries to come back, aggravates it a little more, but I would expect he’ll be ready at least to swing. He’s been doing pregame, and he’s been doing a lot of activity, he’ll be a good bat to get back in there.”

Clemson’s pitching staff has also been without right-hander Willie Weiss, who has been dealing with a back injury. Weiss made his first career appearance while earning his first career win for the Tigers out of the bullpen just eight days ago against the Bearcats but has not been available as of late.

The first-year Tiger, who followed his former head coach from Michigan, is expected to be what Bakich describes as a “big late inning piece” and could be just what Clemson needs ahead of the Tigers three-game series against the Gamecocks this weekend.

“He just tweaked his back, and hopefully we’ll get him back real soon,” the first-year head coach said. “He was unavailable this weekend and that’s a big late inning piece that we’ll need, so hopefully he’ll be good to go this weekend.”

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.