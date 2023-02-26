Clemson RB target hints at upcoming decision

On Monday, Clemson running back target David Eziomume hinted that a college decision may be looming in two separate tweets.

Eziomume, a four-star according to 247Sports, has visited Tigertown three times, most recently for the program’s Elite Junior Day.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back holds the only offer in the 2024 class at the running back position from Clemson, something he also seemingly tweeted about.

The North Cobb (GA) product will celebrate his birthday on February 28, which could be a day to watch for a potential commitment.

