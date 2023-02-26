Clemson RB target hints at upcoming decision

On Monday, Clemson running back target David Eziomume hinted that a college decision may be looming in two separate tweets.

🔮🔮🔮 — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) February 20, 2023

Birthday in 11 days .. Making a decision soon. — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) February 17, 2023

Eziomume, a four-star according to 247Sports, has visited Tigertown three times, most recently for the program’s Elite Junior Day.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back holds the only offer in the 2024 class at the running back position from Clemson, something he also seemingly tweeted about.

Only RB offered … 📈 — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) February 21, 2023

The North Cobb (GA) product will celebrate his birthday on February 28, which could be a day to watch for a potential commitment.

