Clemson run rules Michigan State

No. 5 Clemson defeated Michigan State Sunday morning 8-0. Valerie Cagle went 2-3 with two RBIs.

Millie Thompson got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went the distance. Thompson only gave up two hits in five inning.

Clemson put the game away with five funs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out Clark singled to right. Moore walked before Cagle tripled to left center scoring Clark and Moore. Jacobsen and Logoleo walked to load the bases. Viera singled to score Howell who was running for Cagle. Keller singled to score Logoleo.

With the win the Tigers moved to 15-1 on the season. Clemson returns home Wednesday for a doubleheader against Gardner-Webb.