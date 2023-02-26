Galloway's hot streak peaks with career game

Brevin Galloway said earlier this season that he craves the bright lights and that he would like to think his game gets better the brighter they get.

Add the fact that Galloway has seen and heard virtually every environment imaginable as someone who’s been playing college basketball for six years, and it’s the primary reason Brad Brownell wanted Galloway to return to his home state to finish up.

“He’s an older player that has no fear, and that’s what we were looking for was just another guy that if we went into an environment like (Saturday) at NC State where there’s a great crowd that he’s just going to play,” Brownell said. “He doesn’t change.”

Galloway was the one doing the rattling in Clemson men’s basketball’s latest win.

The Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) pulled off their largest margin of victory on the road this season by shooting nearly 60% from the field inside PNC Arena on Saturday, and Galloway was the primary reason. Galloway went nuclear en route to a career performance against a Wolfpack team that would be in the NCAA Tournament if it started today. He shot 7 of 9, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, to finish with 28 points.

The closest Galloway has come to that kind of point production in college came three schools ago. Before spending last season at Boston College, the Anderson native dropped 27 points on Marshall in December 2020 when he was still playing for the College of Charleston, where he played four seasons for former Clemson assistant Earl Grant before following Grant to Chestnut Hill.

He hadn’t scored more than 17 points in a game this season until catching fire early against NC State. Galloway had 20 of his points before the first half was over, knocking down five of his first six shots. His hot hand eventually forced some aggressive close-outs by NC State, which fouled Galloway on a couple of his 3-point attempts.

Galloway finished 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added three assists, two rebounds and a steal for good measure.

“He does a lot of different things for our team,” Brownell said. “He can handle it some. He can initiate some offense. He can shoot. He can drive it a little bit, and I think he’s improved defensively with us.

“He plays with poise and confidence, and I think that helps our team, especially when you play on the road and play difficult teams like NC State.”

Galloway has taken his game to another level since returning six games ago from a freak injury that required emergency surgery. Since then, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has averaged 15.1 points, four more than his season average. He’s shooting 50% from the field (27 of 54) during that span.

His four made 3s against NC State were also a season-high. Clemson could use more of that Tuesday when the Tigers try to further boost their NCAA Tournament resume at No. 6 Virginia.

“He’s played well for us,” Brownell said.

