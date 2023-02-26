Lemanski Hall raves about defensive end class

After bringing in just one defensive end in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Clemson made the position a priority and brought in three four-stars at the position in the class of 2023.

During the Tigers’ annual National Signing Day show, defensive end coach Lemanski Hall raved about his haul in this cycle.

The highest rated of the trio of new edge rushers was Alabama native Tomarrion Parker, who comes in as the No. 49 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, Parker hails from Central High School in Phenix City, where the Tigers have gone to the well in four of the last six recruiting cycles.

In his junior season for the Red Devils, Parker recorded 78 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and four fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

“I’m really excited about TJ as well,” Hall said. “He’s here already. He’s doing a god job in the classroom, on the field, learning our system, doing all those things that we look for in a young man. He’s another guy who could come in and play right away.”

The first commit of the three was St. John’s (DC) product David Ojiegbe, who gave his pledge to the Tigers in April of last year. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound standout was named a Maxpreps second-team All-American last year after recording 53 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

“I see a guy that really works his tail off,” Hall said. “Physical, does a good job just attacking the ball, gives great effort. He fits our program.”

To round out the class, the Tigers brought in Peach State native AJ Hoffler. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Hoffler is the most physically impressive of the trio.

During his career at Woodward Academy, Hoffler recorded 90 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

“Another young man that works his butt off to be great,” Hall said. “He’s a smart kid, understands the game. It’s one of those things, where, you know, when I first saw him I was like, ‘This kid’s got an opportunity, he’s got a chance.'”