Tigers succumb to UCF series sweep

With the series sweep on the line and a two-game losing streak very much still alive, Clemson fell victim to UCF by a score of 13-6 on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Despite battling back two times in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game, the Tigers were unable to come up with their answer in the final third, giving up five unearned runs and four home runs en route to the series sweep.

Clemson’s B.J. Bailey tallied his first loss of the season while Knight’s right-hander Ben Vespi earned the win for UCF.

In the first inning of play with two outs, UCF kicked things off with a solo shot to left field off the bat of infielder Tom Josten in just the third at-bat of the game for the Knights. Shortly after, UCF plated two more runs off of a wild pitch from Clemson right-handed pitcher Jay Dill that scored catcher Ben McCabe along with shortstop Drew Faurot’s RBI single that scored left fielder Lex Boedicker for the early 3-0 lead.

Despite giving up three runs early on, the Tigers bounced back with a vengeance, scoring four runs off five hits in the first inning to take their first lead of the day. With the bases loaded, freshman Cam Cannarella hit a clutch RBI single to right field to score catcher Cooper Ingle from third.

First baseman Caden Grice quickly followed suit, scoring on a passed ball to put the Tigers within one. Later in the inning, Will Taylor drove a ball down the left field line to score both Blake Wright and Cannarella, the latter of which was unearned, for the 4-3 lead after one.

Following a scoreless second inning for both ball clubs, the Knights overtook the lead once again thanks to a second home run blast off the bat of Josten for two RBIs, giving UCF the 5-4 lead after three.

After a Clemson pitching change midway through the top of the fourth, the Tigers rallied in the bottom half of the inning, plating one run off one hit following a fielder’s choice and throwing error to first that scored Taylor to tie the game 5-5 through four.

Into the fifth inning, UCF brought in its fifth run of the day off of Faurot’s RBI double off the left center field wall to take the lead by one, but the Tigers fought back in the sixth thanks to Ingle’s second home run of the year, a deep ball to left field, to tie the game once again at 6-6.

The Knights struck yet again in the seventh inning with five runs scored off three hits, all of which were unearned. UCF tacked on two more runs in the eighth thanks to two home runs hit to left by McCabe and Cole Russo for a final score of 13-6.

With the loss, the Tigers now move to 4-3 overall.

Next up, Clemson travels to nearby Greenville, S.C. for a midweek matchup against USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday, Feb. 28. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

