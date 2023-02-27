Former Tiger on Bresee: 'I think people are going to fall in love with him'

A former Clemson standout and current analyst weighed in on Bryan Bresee while discussing the ACC’s top NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which begins this week in Indianapolis.

Eric Mac Lain, the former Clemson/All-ACC offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst, likened Bresee to another former Tiger defensive lineman in Christian Wilkins.

“He’s a guy that really reminds me a lot of Christian Wilkins with his versatility,” Mac Lain said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show. “I mean, he can line up at any position along the defensive line. … So, he has that ability, he has all the skill sets.”

Some teams are higher than others on the potential of Bresee, who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle but dealt with his share of injuries at Clemson, including a torn ACL that cut his sophomore season in 2021 short.

Bresee, of course, then missed more time last season due to a non-football medical issue and to be with his family following the passing of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to brain cancer.

“We saw him get better and better and better when he was available. So, I think that’s going to be the biggest thing for him,” Mac Lain said. “When you look at the snaps he played, when you look at the availability, it’s a little bit lower than some of these other prospects that are going to go in the first round, just because of injury and tragedy. So, the longevity piece, the durability piece will be in question. It’s natural, anytime you’re making a multi-million dollar investment, that’s going to come up. So, the medicals are very important for him.”

In three seasons with the Tigers, Bresee posted 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts)

CBS Sports has him rated as the 35th-best draft prospect and the No. 3 defensive tackle. Meanwhile, ESPN ranks Bresee as the No. 2 defensive tackle and eighth-best overall player in this year’s draft, which will be held in April.

Mac Lain hopes to see Bresee partake in all testing and drills at the combine.

“Seeing the videos that I have that he and his camp are putting out from training, he looks so explosive. He’s so big and strong and quick. I think people are going to fall in love with him,” Mac Lain said.

“I hope that he’s a guy – because I think he will test so well, and I think there is that little bit of a tweener of how much higher could you climb – I think the combine could be really good for him if he does everything, just to show people his abilities there. … How much does he do? I think he should do everything. He’s obviously going to interview really, really well, and just see how high can he climb. Can he reach that top 10, which we’ve seen him projected as high as six throughout the season. Now things have kind of pulled back a little bit.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

