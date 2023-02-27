Nation's top linebacker schedules Clemson visit

2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown will once again return to Clemson this summer.
Brown confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he and his family will make an official visit to Clemson during the first week of June. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has made a plethora of gameday visits to Death Valley as well as attending the program’s Elite Junior Day in January.
The Jefferson (Ga.) Dragon star defender was the Tigers’ first offer in the 2024 cycle back in March of 2022.
The Peach State native recorded 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery during the 2021 season. On the offensive side of things, Brown carried the ball 58 times for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!