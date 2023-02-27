Nation's top linebacker schedules Clemson visit

2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown will once again return to Clemson this summer.

Brown confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he and his family will make an official visit to Clemson during the first week of June. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has made a plethora of gameday visits to Death Valley as well as attending the program’s Elite Junior Day in January.

The Jefferson (Ga.) Dragon star defender was the Tigers’ first offer in the 2024 cycle back in March of 2022.

The Peach State native recorded 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery during the 2021 season. On the offensive side of things, Brown carried the ball 58 times for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns.