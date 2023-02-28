An update on Hall's status for Virginia

PJ Hall had another injury scare over the weekend against NC State.

Late in the first half of Saturday’s game, Clemson’s second-leading scorer drew a charge on NC State’s DJ Burns Jr. The impact of the hit, which came as Burns was trying to back Hall down in the post, sent Hall to the floor with his lower back hitting the hardwood first.

Hall immediately reached for his back and remained on the ground for a minute before eventually rising to his feet under his own power. Hall played the rest of the game and finished with 20 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes, though only six of those minutes came after halftime.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after the game that Hall was sore but that he would be OK “as far as I know.” On Monday, Brownell confirmed Hall is good to go for today’s game at Virginia (7 p.m., ACC Network), a Quad 1 opportunity that would further boost the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament resume if they can win it.

“Sore and just normal basketball stuff,” Brownell said. “But I think he’ll be fine.”

Hall has been injury prone over the last year. He had surgery to repair a fractured foot that he played through all of last season and then underwent an operation during the summer to repair a dislocation of his kneecap.

Hall has spent the majority of the season getting himself back into game shape and is coming on strong down the stretch. Hall, who’s averaging 15.4 points per game, is averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last six games. He’s shooting 65% from the floor (52 of 80) and 50% from 3-point range (10 of 20) during that span.

Hall and the rest of the Tigers have pulled off back-to-back wins to raise their NET ranking to 60 heading into tonight’s game, an important one for multiple reasons. Virginia and Clemson, currently tied for third, are each just one game back of Pittsburgh for the top spot in the ACC standings with two games left to play.

