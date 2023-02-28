Big-time QB has ‘a lot of interest’ in Clemson, ‘very excited’ to visit soon

Clemson will soon play host to a highly regarded and heavily sought-after quarterback prospect from the Peach State.

Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Ga.) four-star Prentiss “Air” Noland is set to attend the Tigers’ junior day on March 11.

It will be the first visit to Clemson for Noland, a top-120 national prospect in the 2024 class with 30-plus scholarship offers.

“I’m very excited to be able to say that I’ll be going down to Clemson in March,” he told The Clemson Insider last week. “My mom’s very excited as well. I have a lot of interest in Clemson, and so do they. I think me going down to Clemson is definitely going to be some type of effect and have some type of effect in my recruitment process, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Noland has been in contact with multiple members of Clemson’s coaching staff, including new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, area recruiter Mike Reed and receivers coach Tyler Grisham. Noland’s relationship with Riley dates to the latter’s stint at TCU last year, while Noland just recently began communicating with Reed and Grisham.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Riley since he was at TCU towards the end of the season or in the middle of the season of last year’s college football season. I’ve been talking to Coach Riley for a little minute,” Noland said. “Coach Grisham and Coach Reed, I’ve just got in contact with them a few days ago. But they’re very welcoming, all three coaches. I think they love what they see on film. I think they heard great things about me, and I just can’t wait to get down to Clemson and show them what type of person I am and the people I put around me and how my mom has raised a great young man.”

Last season, Noland led Langston Hughes to a 15-0 record and state title, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,095 yards, 55 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

There’s a lot that Clemson’s coaches like about the 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising senior and lefthanded passer.

“I think they like the accuracy on my ball, my footwork, my poise in the pocket, my feel for pressure, the way I go through my progressions and see the entire field and see certain things that a quarterback wouldn’t see at my age,” he said. “I think they like the poise I have and how explosive our offense was last year. I think it speaks for itself – not only me had a great year, but also those other 10 guys had a great year, and I think it showed on and off the field.”

Noland is honored by the interest from Clemson and hopes to see that interest eventually lead to an offer from the Tigers.

“It’s very honoring to get interest from Clemson. Of course, the goal is to get an offer potentially or possibly,” he said. “I understand that comes with patience, and it’s no issue with waiting. So, to get interest from Clemson and to get a lot of interest in how hard they’ve been recruiting me, it’s very honoring and I think that plays in effect when I talk about going down to Clemson in March.”

Along with Clemson, Noland named Ohio State, Alabama, Purdue, Arkansas and Miami as other schools he plans to visit this spring. Clemson is among the schools sticking out to him at this point in his recruiting process.

“It’s a lot of schools that stand out right now. Schools like (Texas) A&M, Alabama, Miami, Purdue, Clemson, Ohio State,” he said. “All those schools stand out and they’re at the top of my list. All those schools have some type of benefit towards me, and I think all those schools like what they see on film. The majority of them like the person I am off the field and the leadership that I carry off the field, how I lead by example. I think all those schools like what I bring to the table and they think I’m capable of doing big things at the college level.”

Noland intends to make his commitment decision before the start of his senior season.

An offer from Clemson would certainly be big for the big-time recruit.

“If Clemson was to pull the trigger, that would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I think it would definitely have some effect on my recruitment and the process.”

Noland is the No. 11 quarterback and No. 120 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

–Photo courtesy of Prentiss “Air” Noland on Twitter (@AirNoland_)

