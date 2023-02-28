Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 2

Clemson (4-3) picked up a midweek win over Charlotte before dropping all three games over the weekend to Central Florida. The Tigers head to Fluor Field Tuesday afternoon to take on USC Upstate before the rivalry series with South Carolina this weekend.

Overall Record: 4-3 Last Week: 1-3 2/21 Tuesday Charlotte W, 9-5 2/24 Friday Central Florida L, 2-4 2/25 Saturday Central Florida L, 7-10 2/26 Sunday Central Florida L, 6-13 Next Week: 2/28 Tuesday vs. USC Upstate % (6-2) 4:00PM 3/3 Friday #23 South Carolina (8-0) 6:00PM 3/3 Saturday vs. #23 South Carolina % (8-0) 1:00PM 3/5 Sunday @ #23 South Carolina (8-0) 1:30PM Records and rankings as of Monday, February 27th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Blake Wright

The junior infielder from Belleair, FL earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-14 (.429) in four games last week. Wright had two doubles, three RBI, four runs, four walks, and a stolen base with a team-best .526 on-base percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Ryan Ammons

The redshirt junior lefty from Easley, SC earned his second straight pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against UCF. On Friday night, Ammons allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits (.176 OBA) with three walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts in a no decision.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 32-24 while being outhit .276 (40 hits) to .272 (37 hits). On the week, Clemson had 11 doubles, one triple, two homers, 19 walks, and 2 HBPs against 29 strikeouts while going 8-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 5.50 ERA, allowing 32 runs (23 earned) in 36 innings with 17 walks and seven HBPs against 47 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .950 clip, committing seven errors in 141 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson travels to Greenville on Tuesday afternoon to face USC Upstate at Fluor Field for the second straight season. The Tigers lead the overall series with the Spartans 6-1, including last season’s 11-2 win in Greenville. Clemson and South Carolina meet this weekend for their annual rivalry series with Friday’s game slated for Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Saturday’s contest at Fluor Field, and Sunday’s finale at Founders Park in Columbia. The Tigers lead the overall series with the Gamecocks 185-143-2, including four straight wins.

Clemson leads 102-46 at Clemson with a 55-29 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers also lead the series 13-12 at neutral sites, but the series is all even (5-5) at Fluor Field. The Gamecocks lead 85-70-2 in games at Columbia, including a 9-6 mark at Founders Park. Since moving to the current three-game traveling format in 2010, the series has been almost exactly even with Clemson winning 20 of 39 games and 7 of 13 series (including six of the last eight).

