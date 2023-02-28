Clemson hoops falls at Virginia

PJ Hall scored 19 points while Hunter Tyson chipped in 17, but Clemson’s men’s basketball team found other offense hard to come by in a 64-57 loss to Virginia on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Clemson (21-9, 13-6 ACC) had scored at least 91 points in three of its previous four games, but the Tigers were cooled off by the ACC’s top scoring defense. Hall and Tyson combined to go 15 of 29 from the floor, but no other Tiger had more than three buckets.

Virginia (22-6, 14-5) held Clemson to 41.8% shooting and just 31.8% from 3-point range (7 of 22). The Cavaliers shot just 40.7% from the field and only made 15 of its 22 free throws. But the Tigers didn’t have many opportunities to catch up at the charity stripe, shooting just five free throws in the game.

Clemson got within four in the final minute after trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, but Virginia made five free throws in the final 31 seconds to create some late separation and spoil the Tigers’ comeback bid.

Clemson will wrap up the regular season Saturday against Notre Dame at Littlejohn Coliseum.