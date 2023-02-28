Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 3

#7 Clemson (15-1) picked up a midweek home win over #13 Georgia before going 4-1 in the USF Invitational in Tampa, FL over the weekend. The Tigers host Gardner-Webb in a midweek doubleheader before opening ACC play by hosting Syracuse this weekend.

Overall Record: 15-1 Last Week: 6-1 2/21 Tuesday #13 Georgia W, 7-1 2/23 Thursday @ South Florida W, 6-0 2/24 Friday vs. Illinois-Chicago W, 9-2 2/25 Saturday vs. Michigan State W, 4-1 2/25 Saturday vs. #9 Tennessee L, 0-1 2/26 Sunday vs. Michigan State W, 8-0 (5) Next Week: 3/1 Wednesday Gardner-Webb (5-10) 4:00PM 3/1 Wednesday Gardner-Webb (5-10) 6:00PM 3/3 Friday Syracuse * (6-6) 4:00PM 3/4 Saturday Syracuse * (6-6) 1:00)M 3/5 Sunday Syracuse * (6-6) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, February 27th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior utility player from Yorktown, VA earned her second hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-20 (.400) in six games last week. Cagle had one double, one homer, seven RBI, two runs, and two walks with a team-high .650 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Millie Thompson

The junior lefty from Bedford, VA earned her first pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 last week. In 12.0 innings over two starts, Thompson did not allow a run on only five hits (.125 OBA) with no walks and 12 strikeouts in two complete game shutouts.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 34-5 while outhitting their opponents .309 (47 hits) to .163 (22 hits). On the week, Clemson had three doubles, two triples, four homers, 21 walks, and two HBPs against 25 strikeouts while going 19-for-22 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 0.72 ERA, allowing five runs (four earned) in 39.0 innings with four walks, one HBP, and 35 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .988 clip, committing two errors in 167 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon for a midweek doubleheader. The Tigers are looking to move to 2-0 against the Bulldogs following a 6-0 win at McWhorter Stadium last season. Clemson then heads into ACC action as Syracuse makes their first-ever appearance in Tigertown. The Tigers hold a 3-1 lead in the series, outscoring the Orange 33-13 and winning a four-game series in Syracuse in 2021 to wrap up their ACC regular-season championship that season.