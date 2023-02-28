Former Clemson DE has draft analyst's attention heading into NFL combine

While one former Clemson defensive end is garnering plenty of attention ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, there’s another one that one draft analyst believes could vault up draft boards.

Myles Murphy is widely projected as a first-round pick while K.J. Henry isn’t. In fact, Henry, a former blue-chip recruit himself, isn’t projected to be among the first 10 players taken at his position when the draft starts in late April.

ESPN ranks Henry as the No. 80 draft prospect while CBS Sports isn’t that high on the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder, rating him as the No. 120 overall prospect. That would put Henry in the middle-to-late rounds, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is higher on him than most.

“I gave him a good grade,” said Jeremiah, a former NFL scout. “I won’t be surprised if he goes in the second round.”

Each team’s needs play in part in how soon certain players come off the board. In Henry’s case, Jeremiah pinpointed the Denver Broncos as a team that could take a look at him for pass-rush help specifically in the third round when the Broncos have two selections.

Of the eight former Clemson players participating this week, Jeremiah said Henry was one he was intrigued to watch at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. That’s where Henry will get a chance to improve his stock while interviewing and working out for personnel from all 32 NFL teams. He will go through on-field positions drills Thursday.

Regardless of when Henry hears his name called, Jeremiah said the team that selects Henry will be getting a physical, intellectual player who offers versatility and the occasional burst off the edge.

“He destroys tight ends,” Jeremiah said. “The first play of the game against Georgia Tech (in the 2022 season opener), he drills the quarterback. The ball pops up and gets picked. He can shoot gaps. I think he’s instinctive. You’ll see them on the edge, and he’ll be able to see jet sweeps coming from the other side and be able to naturally just kind of widen out and make plays. He’s got a nice little counter rush.”

Jeremiah also noted Henry being a captain and a two-time graduate from Clemson, adding that his leadership skills should also be appealing to teams.

“Talking to (Clemson coach) Dabo (Swinney) about him, he loves him,” Jeremiah said.

Henry started 24 of the 58 games he played at Clemson, becoming a full-time starter for the first time in his fifth and final season. He finished his college career with 122 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. His nine tackles for loss this past season were a career-high.

