Former Clemson DE listed among NFL's top 100 2023 free agents

A former Clemson standout appeared on this list of the NFL’s top 100 2023 free agents.

Former Tiger defensive end Clelin Ferrell is ranked No. 96 on Pro Football Talk’s list of the top 100 free agents for the start of the 2023 league year.

Ferrell has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Across four seasons with the Raiders, Ferrell has tallied 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 11 passed defended and a pair of forced fumbles.

However, Ferrell has flashed his talent and pass rush ability from time to time, and a change of scenery could be good for the former Tiger to help him get his career back on track.

Ferrell had his best overall professional season as a rookie back in 2019, when he recorded 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and five passes defended, all of which are still career highs.

Ferrell made some contributions during his fourth season with the Raiders in 2022, playing 494 snaps over 16 games (four starts) and posting eight quarterback hits with 13 total pressures.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder doesn’t turn 26 until May and has size, length and versatility to offer potential NFL suitors.

A three-year starter at Clemson (2016-18), Ferrell started in all 44 appearances during his college career. He was a Ted Hendricks Award honoree, two-time first-team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Over his career as a Tiger, he amassed 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, and 27 sacks, while adding seven pass breakups and five forced fumbles.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

