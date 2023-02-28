Mock draft roundup: Some latest projections for Clemson prospects

Mock draft season is in full swing, with mock drafts continuing to circulate online as we draw closer to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5) and 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29).

Here’s a roundup of where some of the latest mock drafts project Clemson prospects to land:

Mock draft:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (Feb. 27)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Carolina Panthers, Round 1, Pick 9

Wilson’s analysis:

Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we’d like to see him play with more consistency … he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it’s easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Mock draft:

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus (Feb. 27)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the New Orleans Saints, Round 1, Pick 29

LB Trenton Simpson to the Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2, Pick 38

DT Bryan Bresee to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 2, Pick 49

Sikkema’s analysis:

At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds with a ton of athletic potential, Murphy fits the bill for the type of player the Saints gravitate toward on the defensive line. His lack of production is a concern, but his combine performance will likely lock him into the first round.

Mock draft:

Damian Parson, Draft Network (Feb. 27)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Houston Texans, Round 1, Pick 12

DT Bryan Bresee to the New Orleans Saints, Round 1, Pick 30

Parson’s analysis:

Head coach DeMeco Ryans inherited a roster with holes galore. I expect him to build a team that can pressure the quarterback at will. Myles Murphy is an edge defender that can assist in this pursuit. Murphy plays with a hot motor and tools to win off the edge. Ryans can help take his game to another level.

The Saints continue to take swings on the defensive line with this pick. Bryan Bresee has been hampered by injuries and other situations during his stint at Clemson. Bresee is physically gifted to rush from multiple alignments. He defends the run well and can collapse the pocket as a single-gap penetration-style rusher.

Mock draft:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (Feb. 27)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Green Bay Packers, Round 1, Pick 15

DT Bryan Bresee to the Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 18

LB Trenton Simpson to the Cincinnati Bengals, Round 1, Pick 29

Iyer’s analysis:

The Packers, like the Seahawks and Eagles before them, should jump on the impact pass rusher that falls to them. Murphy can get the job done with explosiveness that matches his massive size.

The Lions should keep thinking defense ahead of QB with Jared Goff just fine for their offensive purposes. After landing Gonzalez to help Okudah earlier, they can go after someone who has some inside pass-rush pop to boost Aidan Hutchinson.

The Bengals may have a void in the middle of their defense should they let leader Germaine Pratt walk in free agency. Simpson is a rangy, instinctual defender who is steady vs. both run and pass.

Mock draft:

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire (Feb. 26)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Green Bay Packers, Round 1, Pick 15

Miller’s analysis:

Murphy tumbles a little bit down to Green Bay, who could always use more edge rushing help. They bet on the talent here in Murphy, and add depth next to Rashan Gary in a talented group of pass rushers.

Mock draft:

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports (Feb. 27)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Las Vegas Raiders, Round 1, Pick 7

DT Bryan Bresee to the Atlanta Falcons, Round 1, Pick 8

LB Trenton Simpson to the Dallas Cowboys, Round 1, Pick 26

Fischer’s analysis:

Speculation will run rampant about a young QB heading to Sin City, but adding any defensive piece is just as paramount for a team lacking on that side of the ball. Enter Murphy, who can provide an immediate answer to facing some of the threats in the division.

Bresee ticks the boxes off in terms of size and the ability to fight through double teams to still wreak havoc on a play. The Falcons have lacked much of a push up the field, and new coordinator Ryan Nielsen will be primed to take advantage of the ex-Tigers defender’s rare traits.

As good as the ‘Boys were, Dan Quinn’s defense really wore down as the year went on in the second and third levels. Simpson has all the physical tools to turn into a star and could be a heck of a combo with Micah Parsons.

