Cagle shuts out Gardner-Webb in first game of doubleheader

It was a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium for the Tigers’ softball team. Clemson was set to play a doubleheader against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. The Tigers are currently ranked number No. 4 in the country after starting the season on a run of 15-1.

Righthander Valerie Cagle (7-1) started in the circle for the Tigers on Wednesday. Cagle started with a 1-2-3 inning to start out the game, that would continue throughout the innings she played.

In the bottom of the first, Cagle stepped up at bat with runners on first and second. Cagle hit a single to left field scoring Mackenzie Clark to put the Tigers on the board.

Later in the first, catcher Aby Vieira flew out to left field with the bases loaded for an RBI. All the runners advanced with Maddie Moore running home to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Cagle doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Vieira stepped up with the bases loaded again. Vieira reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third, Alia Logoleo advanced to second on a throwing error by the shortstop and scored, unearned, and Caroline Jacobsen and Cagle both scored.

Later on in the inning, Moore doubled down the left field line, and Clark and Ally Miklesh scored. The Tigers finished the third inning with six total runs and an 8-0 lead.

Cagle held the Bulldogs to no runs and only one hit for all of the four innings she played. In the top of the fifth, righthanded pitcher Regan Spencer took over in the circle for the final inning of the first game. Spencer allowed no hits, runs or errors.

The Tigers finished the first game of the doubleheader with a score of 8-0. The team’s second game of the day is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

