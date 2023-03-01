Former Tiger thinks Simpson can make a big move at the combine

A former Clemson standout and current analyst believes this Tiger draft prospect can make a major move at the combine this week.

Eric Mac Lain sees Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson helping his draft stock a lot if he tests well at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, particularly in the 40-yard dash.

“I think that he (Simpson) and (Georgia Tech defensive lineman) Keion White are kind of the two guys that can make some real moves here,” the former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain show.

“Because with Trenton, it’s all about those numbers, it’s all about how he’s going to test. If he runs a 4.3, he’s going to be a top-15 guy. I mean, he’s a weapon.”

Simpson recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during his time at Clemson. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, both career highs, as a sophomore at his outside ‘backer spot. After moving inside this past season, those numbers dropped (four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), but Simpson racked up a career-high 72 tackles en route to third-team all-ACC honors.

Mac Lain says Simpson was playing out of position last season at inside linebacker and believes he’ll make his money as an edge defender at the next level.

“When you look at the things you mentioned there, the numbers, the production, Clemson – I don’t know who’s choice it was, if it was new defensive scheme, if it was his choice to move inside – it’s just not what he does. He’s not a middle linebacker,” Mac Lain said. “Get him on the edge, let him blitz, let him cover some guys out in space maybe. But he’s go get it – go get the quarterback, go get the tackles for loss, make chaos happen. That’s the type of player that he is, and man, is that needed in the NFL. Is that not such a specialty that man, it makes you a lot of money.”

Simpson forced only three fumbles over 37 games as a Tiger, so Mac Lain thinks the next step in his development as a player is increasing productivity in terms of takeaways.

“I think the one piece that’s not super combine related, but to take him to the next level where you’re talking about a Pro Bowl-type caliber, not just a starter, not just a role player, whatever – to make an All-Pro, Pro Bowl-type team – is when he gets to the quarterback, get that football out, like get us the ball back,” Mac Lain said. “I think that’s the next step in his evolution here, and it’s going to start at the combine. How fast he runs, the things that he can do, just an absolute weapon.”

Mac Lain likens Simpson to former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals defender Isaiah Simmons, in how Simpson’s ability to be deployed different ways could make him a versatile defensive “chess piece.”

“We’ve compared him to Isaiah Simmons back in the day for Clemson, but said he’s more of the true linebacker/defensive end,” Mac Lain said. “Isaiah was more of that DB, get in space, let him do crazy things. It’s really similar with the kind of chess piece that he can be for a defense.”

