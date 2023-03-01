Giants hope to keep former Clemson DL around 'for a long time'

A former Clemson defensive lineman is coming off a breakout 2022 season, and his NFL team hopes to keep him around for the long haul.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen met with the media Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and Schoen said the team has had some initial conversations with Dexter Lawrence’s reps regarding a possible contract extension.

“This will be a big (week). I mean all the UFAs. And then, anybody like Dexter (Lawrence) — Joel Segal is his agent (and) we’ve had conversations with him,” Schoen said. “That’s a little bit trickier. The DT market, when you look at the gap in between the highest-paid and then the next guy. But Dexter’s great. Leader, great player, did a good job for us this year. So, he’s definitely somebody that we’ll talk to, and we’d like to have him here for a long time.”

Lawrence is currently slated to be a free agent following the 2023 season, which will be his fifth year in the NFL.

Locking up Lawrence long term would be a smart move for the Giants, considering the former Tiger was a consistently dominant force on the team’s defense last season and proved himself to be a building block for the franchise on that side of the ball.

In 2022, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

Drafted by the Giants in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence has racked up 213 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL campaigns from 2019-22.

"We've had conversations with [his agent]. He's a great leader, great player…we'd like to have him here for a long time." – Joe Schoen on a possible Dexter Lawrence extension pic.twitter.com/KAsRhs0AUU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 28, 2023

