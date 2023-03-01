Highly touted prospect names Clemson among top schools

A highly touted prospect from the Tar Heel State named Clemson among his top schools on Wednesday.

Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High School four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor announced a top eight featuring Clemson along with Alabama, South Carolina, NC State, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Paylor is the No. 101 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, while he is ranked as high as the No. 42 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.

Clemson extended an offer to Paylor last June after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp, and he visited Death Valley last season.

